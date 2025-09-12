THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 14: When All Seems Lost

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moses came from the bloodline of Levi and was the fourth generation from Jacob. God arranged it so that the daughter of Pharaoh adopted a hated Hebrew baby boy.
The first forty years of Moses’ life were spent as a prince of Egypt, receiving the finest education. He was also trained as a soldier, educated in politics, instructed in law, and qualified to be a judge. Unfortunately, Moses killed an Egyptian taskmaster, and as a result, he fled to Midian where he spent the next forty years as a shepherd under the tutelage of his father-in-law.
Jethro taught Moses about God, the creation, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and he also learned about a Redeemer that would save humanity from their sins. Moses slowly lost personal ambition over the course of time and must have thought that his life would end as a lowly shepherd.
He didn’t realize that God had spent eighty years getting him ready to deliver the Israelites from their bondage and become the leader of a new nation.
