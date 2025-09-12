BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 14: When All Seems Lost
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
7 views • 1 day ago

Moses came from the bloodline of Levi and was the fourth generation from Jacob. God arranged it so that the daughter of Pharaoh adopted a hated Hebrew baby boy.

The first forty years of Moses’ life were spent as a prince of Egypt, receiving the finest education. He was also trained as a soldier, educated in politics, instructed in law, and qualified to be a judge. Unfortunately, Moses killed an Egyptian taskmaster, and as a result, he fled to Midian where he spent the next forty years as a shepherd under the tutelage of his father-in-law.

Jethro taught Moses about God, the creation, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and he also learned about a Redeemer that would save humanity from their sins. Moses slowly lost personal ambition over the course of time and must have thought that his life would end as a lowly shepherd.

He didn’t realize that God had spent eighty years getting him ready to deliver the Israelites from their bondage and become the leader of a new nation.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1802.pdf

RLJ-1802 -- APRIL 4, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


