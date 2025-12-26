Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon quotes atmospheric physicist Dr. Richard Lindzen re CO₂

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world that CO₂—the life of plants—was considered for a time to be a deadly poison."
Astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon quotes atmospheric physicist Dr. Richard Lindzen.
"What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO₂ from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin."
