The CCP Always Clasps Chinese Enemy Russia to Her Bosom!

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n the Grand Live broadcast on February 6, 2022, Miles Guo said that “Xi the Sun” signed an “all-weather strategic” partnership with Russia after he came into power. Meanwhile, they also signed two contracts, one in $460billion and one in $480billion with Russia/Putin for the supply of natural gas pipelines, promoted the trade value against Russia from original several billions to $140billion of last year, and planned to achieve $200billion this year. The CCP was trying to cheat and contain the United States by engaging in a “two-headed eagle” political situation with Russia.