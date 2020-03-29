Are DHS & NYPD Anticipating a Terrorist Attack on Top of Covid-19? with Special Guest Mike Moore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In over a week exploring Manhattan's virtually abandoned streets, not one uniformed NYPD officer has been observed. Earlier today, eight heavily armed members of NYPD's Strategic Response Group were stationed outside what appeared to be a vacant construction site, far away from any civilians or the increasingly dangerous marauding thugs.
Don't miss tonight's sponsor exclusive MOORE/PAINE on SubscribeStar and Patreon
http://www.patreon.com/crowdsourcethe...
https://www.subscribestar.com/crowdso...
https://www.patreon.com/truepundit