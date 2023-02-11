Catholic School In Favor Of Satan? / Pfizer Is Guilty / And More TRUTH!

Sometimes the truth hurts. And there's plenty of it on this episode. Like the "Catholic school" who expelled a conservative teen for refusing to abandon his proper beliefs and standing up for girls uncomfortable with biological males using female restrooms. How is this even a debate?!?!?! Also, a complaint against Pfizer for violating three sections of the British pharmaceuticals code of practice. And we'll unpack the pure evil on display last week at the Grammy's. The agenda is on full display ladies and gentlemen and the masses are NOT on board! This episode's moment of faith focuses on feeling "lost", which the powers that be want and some choose to remain. Welcome to..."The Freedom Ring"!

Source: The Gateway Pundit

God & Common Sense