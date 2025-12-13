Chilly Kamakura: Earthquakes, Honey-Roasted Peanuts & Slow-cooked Lamb Pilaf!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good day from a surprisingly frosty Kamakura, Japan on this Saturday December 13th! ❄️ Overnight temps dropped to 2°C (32°F), the coldest it’s been here yet. Felt a decent earthquake last night (don’t worry, we’re fine!), roasted homegrown peanuts with honey, baked fluffy blueberry muffins, and slow-cooked an incredible lamb pilaf in my Moroccan tagine — all served on beautiful dishes gifted by a sweet neighbor.
Out in the garden, the broccoli is loving life, I harvested the last of the fiery jalapeños, and planted wild strawberries from another kind neighbor. Come along for a cozy, tasty look back at this past week in Kamakura! 🌱🍯🍓
Simply Home Cooked Easy Blueberry Muffins:
https://youtu.be/gN-orgrgvU8?si=ZVT6WUNfrY3qI_ma
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
Timestamps:
00:00Hello from Kamakura!
01:08Wicker chest of drawers
01:53Basement junk clean-up
03:28Spud sprouting
04:48Hanging reflective material
08:03Papyrus transplanting
10:37Tulip Planting
13:57Garlic planting
18:04Haru-chan’s fear of steps
20:23Final eggplant harvest
21:31Front garden tile laying
24:53See you next week!