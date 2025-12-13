BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chilly Kamakura: Earthquakes, Honey-Roasted Peanuts & Slow-cooked Lamb Pilaf!
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
61 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 22 hours ago

Good day from a surprisingly frosty Kamakura, Japan on this Saturday December 13th! ❄️ Overnight temps dropped to 2°C (32°F), the coldest it’s been here yet. Felt a decent earthquake last night (don’t worry, we’re fine!), roasted homegrown peanuts with honey, baked fluffy blueberry muffins, and slow-cooked an incredible lamb pilaf in my Moroccan tagine — all served on beautiful dishes gifted by a sweet neighbor.


Out in the garden, the broccoli is loving life, I harvested the last of the fiery jalapeños, and planted wild strawberries from another kind neighbor. Come along for a cozy, tasty look back at this past week in Kamakura! 🌱🍯🍓


Simply Home Cooked Easy Blueberry Muffins:

https://youtu.be/gN-orgrgvU8?si=ZVT6WUNfrY3qI_ma


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

Timestamps:

00:00Hello from Kamakura!

01:08Wicker chest of drawers

01:53Basement junk clean-up

03:28Spud sprouting

04:48Hanging reflective material

08:03Papyrus transplanting

10:37Tulip Planting

13:57Garlic planting

18:04Haru-chan’s fear of steps

20:23Final eggplant harvest

21:31Front garden tile laying

24:53See you next week!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy