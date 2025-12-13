Chilly Kamakura: Earthquakes, Honey-Roasted Peanuts & Slow-cooked Lamb Pilaf!

Good day from a surprisingly frosty Kamakura, Japan on this Saturday December 13th! ❄️ Overnight temps dropped to 2°C (32°F), the coldest it’s been here yet. Felt a decent earthquake last night (don’t worry, we’re fine!), roasted homegrown peanuts with honey, baked fluffy blueberry muffins, and slow-cooked an incredible lamb pilaf in my Moroccan tagine — all served on beautiful dishes gifted by a sweet neighbor.





Out in the garden, the broccoli is loving life, I harvested the last of the fiery jalapeños, and planted wild strawberries from another kind neighbor. Come along for a cozy, tasty look back at this past week in Kamakura! 🌱🍯🍓





Simply Home Cooked Easy Blueberry Muffins:

https://youtu.be/gN-orgrgvU8?si=ZVT6WUNfrY3qI_ma





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll