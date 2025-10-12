This art-rock ballad opens with cinematic strings, expressive piano, and harp glissandos amid waltz-time verses, layered with enigmatic woodwinds and subtle gospel choir, The bridge erupts in distorted guitar and orchestra, then fades into a surreal coda with celesta and rain-like percussion





(Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) I've been trying to do it right (Hey!) I've been living a lonely life (Ho!) I've been sleeping here instead (Hey!) I've been sleeping in my bed (Ho!) Sleeping in my bed (Hey!) (Ho!) (Ho!) So show me family (Hey!) All the blood that I will bleed (Ho!) I don't know where I belong (Hey!) I don't know where I went wrong (Ho!) But I can write a song (Hey!) 1, 2, 3 I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweet (Ho!) (Hey!) (C'mon girl) (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) I don't think you're right for him (Hey!) Look at what it might have been if you (Ho!) took a bus to China Town (Hey!) I'd be standing on Canal (Ho!) and Bowery (Hey!) (Ho!) And she'd be standing next to me (Hey!) 1, 2, 3 I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart Love. We need it now Let's hope for some 'Cause, oh, we're bleeding out I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweetheart I belong with you, you belong with me, you're my sweet (Ho!) (Hey!) (Ho!) (The last one) (Hey!)