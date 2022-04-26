© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VAIDS:50% of hospitalised with covid-19 have had the booster in New Zealand
Follow
2
Share
Report
118 views • April 26, 2022
Why vaccinated nurses & doctors should be mandated
Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month
https://seemorerocks.is/triple-double-vaccinated-account-for-81-of-record-breaking-number-of-covid-19-deaths-in-new-zealand/
NEW ZEALAND: FULLY VACCINATED ACCOUNT FOR A SHOCKING 73% OF ALL COVID-19 DEATHS
https://seemorerocks.is/new-zealand-fully-vaccinated-account-for-a-shocking-73-of-all-covid-19-deaths/
AN UPDATE ON THE COVID STATISTICS IN NEW ZEALAND
https://seemorerocks.is/an-update-on-the-covid-statistics-in-new-zealand/
Official Data in the UK, Canada & NZ, suggests the majority of the Triple Vaccinated are developing a new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/
TOWARDS A VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS EPIDEMIC IN NEW ZEALAND?
https://seemorerocks.is/towards-a-vaccine-induced-aids-epidemic-in-new-zealand/
MAJORITY OF THE TRIPLE VACCINATED ARE DEVELOPING A NEW FORM OF ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME
https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/
Triple/Double Vaccinated account for 81% of record breaking number of Covid-19 Deaths in New Zealand over the past month
https://seemorerocks.is/triple-double-vaccinated-account-for-81-of-record-breaking-number-of-covid-19-deaths-in-new-zealand/
NEW ZEALAND: FULLY VACCINATED ACCOUNT FOR A SHOCKING 73% OF ALL COVID-19 DEATHS
https://seemorerocks.is/new-zealand-fully-vaccinated-account-for-a-shocking-73-of-all-covid-19-deaths/
AN UPDATE ON THE COVID STATISTICS IN NEW ZEALAND
https://seemorerocks.is/an-update-on-the-covid-statistics-in-new-zealand/
Official Data in the UK, Canada & NZ, suggests the majority of the Triple Vaccinated are developing a new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome
https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/
TOWARDS A VACCINE-INDUCED AIDS EPIDEMIC IN NEW ZEALAND?
https://seemorerocks.is/towards-a-vaccine-induced-aids-epidemic-in-new-zealand/
MAJORITY OF THE TRIPLE VACCINATED ARE DEVELOPING A NEW FORM OF ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME
https://seemorerocks.is/majority-of-the-triple-vaccinated-are-developing-a-new-form-of-acquired-immune-deficiency-syndrome/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.