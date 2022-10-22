Μόρφου Νεόφυτος: Τὸ Ὀρθόδοξο ἦθος – Συνέντευξη μὲ τὸν π. Peter Heers (13.09.2022(

Ἡ συνέντευξη πραγματοποιήθηκε στὶς 13 Σεπτεμβρίου 2022 (The interview was held on the 13th of September 2022).
Συνέντευξη μὲ τὸν π. Peter Heers (Metropolitan Neophytos of Morphou: The Orthodox Ethos – Interview with Fr. Peter Heers).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.