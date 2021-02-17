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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - February 17, 2021
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91 views • February 17, 2021
A whistleblower claims 8 of 31 residents are dead in a German nursing home after they were forcibly injected with Pfizer’s experimental COVID Shots, against their will.
A Greek hospital administrator faces criminal prosecution for reporting a nurse’s paralysis after she got a second Covid vaccine shot. David Knight tells us how Fauci's been able to rig annual mandated vaccine shots.
Two icons of their respective industries have died. Conservative talk radio pioneer, Rush Limbaugh, is dead at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. Christian music singer, Carmen, died in a Las Vegas hospital. He was fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia.
On 'Corona Crazy,' give me back my package!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-17-2021
A Greek hospital administrator faces criminal prosecution for reporting a nurse’s paralysis after she got a second Covid vaccine shot. David Knight tells us how Fauci's been able to rig annual mandated vaccine shots.
Two icons of their respective industries have died. Conservative talk radio pioneer, Rush Limbaugh, is dead at the age of 70 after a battle with lung cancer. Christian music singer, Carmen, died in a Las Vegas hospital. He was fighting a series of complications resulting from surgery to repair a hiatal hernia.
On 'Corona Crazy,' give me back my package!
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-february-17-2021
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