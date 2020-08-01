COVIDeo Digest is a "Readers Digest" collection of selections from nine different videos intended to give you a comprehensive overview of our current crisis and the best response to it. Crucial to its value is the first program which consists of major excerpts from a presentation given at the NIH in 2018. Dr.Tony Fauci was present, along with many leaders from NIH, CDC, HHS, and FDA. By "looking over their shoulders" you can see the same information they did and compare your response to theirs. You are now better able to evaluate the advice these leaders give us in the current pandemic because you know how they responded to other vital issues. The time of 1 hour 58 minutes is less than half the time necessary to watch all the videos in their complete form, but by getting major portions in condensed form you get a quicker overview and can then go back to the original as desired to go even deeper. A list of additional resources is also included. See also www.ScripturalScrutiny.com .