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Mr. Deep State, George Soros & The George Floyd Analysis
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28 views • June 15, 2020
Mr. Deep State: George Soros & the George Floyd Analysis
Music, narration, and editing: Nick Alvear
Writing from: @nickbrobo
@WPatriot2
Please follow them on Twitter - they are amazing at what they do. Films like this wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for amazing citizen journalist such as then!
(Film Score) Venus Looking Glass:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5axkT...
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Producers: Pine Creek, Autism-Unlocked.com, Torus Digital Cinema
Dive deep into the history of George Soros and explore the fingerprints he has left behind throughout modern day history til today.
Evil has a face, and it's George Soros.
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Donate Here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Each producer tier on Patreon gets their name on the back of the good lion logo at the end of each film by the way. You'll start seeing producer creds like that very shortly.
#trump2020 #blacklivesmatter #georgesoros #antifa
_______________________________
Sources
Tru Reporting: https://youtu.be/C6TGjQJlOGs
Lisa Haven: https://youtu.be/EF772OKS5n8
Biden phone leak: https://youtu.be/iaE9OZ89bnQ
Radio Free Europe: https://youtu.be/hc2XGHA7NK4
Music, narration, and editing: Nick Alvear
Writing from: @nickbrobo
@WPatriot2
Please follow them on Twitter - they are amazing at what they do. Films like this wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for amazing citizen journalist such as then!
(Film Score) Venus Looking Glass:
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5axkT...
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/futu...
Producers: Pine Creek, Autism-Unlocked.com, Torus Digital Cinema
Dive deep into the history of George Soros and explore the fingerprints he has left behind throughout modern day history til today.
Evil has a face, and it's George Soros.
Feel feee to support my work as I plan to release 1 film a week (sometimes more) and multiple podcast with guest each week:
Donate Here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr...
Subscribe! (this helps A LOT)
Like (This does too)
Share (I'll seriously appreciate it)
PayPal - [email protected]
Or become a Patron at Patreon.com/GoodLionFilms
(If you can you can, thank you so much if you do tho)
Each producer tier on Patreon gets their name on the back of the good lion logo at the end of each film by the way. You'll start seeing producer creds like that very shortly.
#trump2020 #blacklivesmatter #georgesoros #antifa
_______________________________
Sources
Tru Reporting: https://youtu.be/C6TGjQJlOGs
Lisa Haven: https://youtu.be/EF772OKS5n8
Biden phone leak: https://youtu.be/iaE9OZ89bnQ
Radio Free Europe: https://youtu.be/hc2XGHA7NK4
Keywords
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