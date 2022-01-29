Dr. Stefan Lanka - "CORONA: A Great leap In Development"

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Freedom International Livestream
On July 27, 2021 , Tuesday, @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Stefan Lanka
Topic: Corona: A Great Leap in Development
http://wissenschafftplus.de/cms/de/wichtige-texte
Bio:
Dr. Stefan Lanka is a German biologist and virologist, although he has since shed the virologist category. A bit of history beginning in 2015. Dr. Lanka made headlines over in Europe after offering 100,000 Euros to anyone if they could prove the existence of the measles virus. WHAT?
Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court, January 21, 2017 – “By prophylactic vaccination of adults and especially children against measles, the pharmaceutical industry has earned Billions over a 40-year period. The judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed in a recent ruling that measles virus do not exist though. Furthermore: There is not a single scientific study in the world which could prove the existence of such virus so far. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions of German citizens over the past decades.
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