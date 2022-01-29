BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Stefan Lanka - "CORONA: A Great leap In Development"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
60 views • January 29, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 27, 2021 , Tuesday, @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Stefan Lanka
Topic: Corona: A Great Leap in Development
http://wissenschafftplus.de/cms/de/wichtige-texte

Bio:
Dr. Stefan Lanka is a German biologist and virologist, although he has since shed the virologist category. A bit of history beginning in 2015. Dr. Lanka made headlines over in Europe after offering 100,000 Euros to anyone if they could prove the existence of the measles virus. WHAT?
Biologist Stefan Lanka Bets Over $100K Measles Isn’t A Virus; He Wins In German Federal Supreme Court, January 21, 2017 – “By prophylactic vaccination of adults and especially children against measles, the pharmaceutical industry has earned Billions over a 40-year period. The judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed in a recent ruling that measles virus do not exist though. Furthermore: There is not a single scientific study in the world which could prove the existence of such virus so far. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions of German citizens over the past decades.



INTERVIEW COUNCIL


Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
Podcast: Made in Nature
https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
Podcast: Mindful Empowerment
https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
corruptionfear mongeringcommunitywellnessnutraceuticalsnatural immunitypolisticssovereighntygod-courage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Report Lists 15 Whole Fruits Linked to Weight Management

Coco Somers
Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Apricots Provide Fiber, Vitamins and Antioxidants – With Caveats for Dried Fruit

Edison Reed
Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Study Links Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia to Slower Biological Aging on One Measure

Chase Codewell
The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

The hidden ingredient: How common food additives may be silently depleting your health

Ava Grace
Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Analysis of 12 Trials Links Periodontal Treatment to Lower Blood Pressure

Coco Somers
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy