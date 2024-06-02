Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian Soldier Single-Handedly Destroyed 4 BRADLEY IFVs In Just 10 Minutes┃AFU Lost 12th US ABRAMS
channel image
The Prisoner
9118 Subscribers
Shop now
287 views
Published 19 hours ago

Yesterday, the Russian military released footage clearly showing the destruction of four American Bradley infantry fighting vehicles at once. These shots caused a heated discussion among representatives of the Western expert community. As it turned out, on May 30, at 8 a.m. Moscow time, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the positions of Russian troops in the most poorly protected place in the 'Mala Tokmachka' area in Zaporizhzhia direction of the front. It is reported that events developed so rapidly that a fighter of 'VIKING' Spetsnaz, with the call sign 'Manul', decided to act immediately..................................

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
zaporizhzhia10 minutes4 bradley ifvsmala tokmachka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket