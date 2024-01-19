The 3 Keys Successful Emergency Comms: GMRS, HAM Radio, or Sat Phone?

When the cell towers and internet go down you need to know these three keys to setting up a successful emergency communications network regardless if you are using GMRS, HAM radios, or satellite phones.





Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio:

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-935g-plus.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9





Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit:

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9





Pre-assembled Coax - UHF Male (PL259) Antenna Cable:

https://www.buytwowayradios.com/messi-paoloni-mp-uf10-jmp-uhfm.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9





Emergency Communications Playlist:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5jokOBv2Vk&list=PL2cLVMJiux-nz26IyBOLd8_zXlHQKIQkU