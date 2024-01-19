The 3 Keys Successful Emergency Comms: GMRS, HAM Radio, or Sat Phone?

When the cell towers and internet go down you need to know these three keys to setting up a successful emergency communications network regardless if you are using GMRS, HAM radios, or satellite phones.
Wouxun KG-935G Plus GMRS Two Way Radio:
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/wouxun-kg-935g-plus.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
Tram 1486 UHF Fiberglass Base Antenna w/Mounting Kit:
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/tram-1486.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
Pre-assembled Coax - UHF Male (PL259) Antenna Cable:
https://www.buytwowayradios.com/messi-paoloni-mp-uf10-jmp-uhfm.html?cmid=amsreGRvTmttM0k9&afid=Z2xWYVI0cVp6Slk9&ats=L2VYZkg3Qmh6akE9
Emergency Communications Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5jokOBv2Vk&list=PL2cLVMJiux-nz26IyBOLd8_zXlHQKIQkU
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.