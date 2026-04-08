With Minutes To Go, President Trump Blinked And Iran Regime Survives-NTEB-APRIL 8 2026

Let’s stop the nonsense right here. The regime is still in place. There was no collapse, no overthrow, no final blow. Tehran survived the storm, retained its ruling structure, and forced the United States into a pause instead of absorbing the annihilating follow-through strike that had been loudly threatened. That is not what defeat looks like. That is what “live to fight another day” looks like. Iran got everything they wanted last night, Trump had them in the crosshairs and let them go. On his Truth Social page, President Trump said “A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough!… Likewise, so has everyone else! Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” TACO Trump strikes again, leaving America noticeably weakened in the eyes of our enemies like Russia And China who now know Trump will back down at the critical moment. “The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.” Psalm 55:21 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if 20th-century history teaches us anything about the Middle East and Iran , it is that the regime that has been in place since I graduated high school will do anything, say anything, and pretend to agree to anything to stay in power. Last night, President Trump had the opportunity to end it, once and for all, to eradicate the regime of the Ayatollahs, remove the enriched uranium, and reset the world’s most prolific terror state. But with mere minutes to go until his own deadline was reached, President Trump stepped away and gave Iran everything they needed to keep fighting. According to the UK Daily Mail, Iran is charging $1 million per ship to pass through the strait, something that they are now referring to as the ‘Tehran Tollbooth’. America is talking like it won, but Iran is still ruling Iran, still controlling the Strait of Hormuz, still forcing the world to deal with it, and now possibly collecting massive transit money on top of it. That is not the profile of a regime on its back foot. That is the profile of a regime that took the punch, stayed on its feet, and is already looking for a way to profit from the next round. So yes, from a “fight another day” perspective, Iran won big. It survived. It kept the regime intact. It retained leverage over the world’s energy artery. And if these toll reports are even close to true, then Tehran is now making money off a ceasefire America needed after telling the world the war was already won. It was a black eye for Trump and a bad day for America.