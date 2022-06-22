FAIRY TALES AND CHILDREN'S STORIES - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-children/
In this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Frode Burdal Klevstul about his new self-published book, Bill Goats and the Forest. We discuss the power of narrative in helping children (and adults) to understand world events in their proper context and we talk about the process of conceptualizing, writing and self-publishing a book.