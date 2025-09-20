BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pink Floyd - Dogs
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
82 views • 3 days ago

Pink Floyd - Dogs

The main theme features what were, for Pink Floyd, rather unusual chords. In the final version's key of D minor, the chords are D minor ninth, E♭maj7 sus2 /B♭, Asus2sus4, and A♭sus2(♯11). All these chords contain the tonic of the song, D—even as a tritone, as is the case in the fourth chord."Dogs" (originally titled "You've Got to Be Crazy") is a song by English rock band Pink Floyd, released on the album Animals in 1977. 

BEST PLAYED REALLY LOUD, "CRANK IT", AS WE USED TO SAY.  😎👍

Keywords
dogspink floydthe music was written in 1974 by david gilmour
