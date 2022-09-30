Create New Account
Distorted Sex Education Is Destroying the Children
They are destroying the children! Sex education expert, mother, and wife Audrey Werner (The Mind Polluters; 10 Tips on How Now To Talk to Your Kids About Sex) has devoted decades to exposing the deranged sex education being taught in both public and private schools. Pledging to fight for a return to biblical principles and to shine a light on lessons in the classroom that diametrically oppose faith-based values instilled in the home, Werner discusses her passion to awaken "the remnant" and to bring awareness to curriculum that seeks to corrupt a generation. Starring in the new documentary The Mind Polluters, Werner here discusses the success of the film despite Vimeo and YouTube banning its distribution. This important conversation is essential for parents, pastors, and educators.

For more great content, visit TheNewAmerican.com

