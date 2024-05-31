Create New Account
Escalating the war in Ukraine - Are they bluffing?
The INNATE one
Published 19 hours ago

European and Western leaders are agreeing to let their weapons be used to hit Russian territory, even though Russia has proclaimed that any country that does so is a target for Russia.

So, how does these leaders feel now, after having made that decision? Let’s check in on them and see how they are doing!

