Off-Grid Demonstration And Education

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Take a look at our completely off-grid, self-sufficient community, complete with its own food, water, and energy production. If you want to open your own that would be a demonstration center and business opportunity. Your living cost would be reduced by as much as 100%. The ability to show others is what this is all about, to show them how to grow foods instead of lawns.