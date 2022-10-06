Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Off-Grid Demonstration And Education
63 views
channel image
Food Forest Abundance
Published 2 months ago |

Take a look at our completely off-grid, self-sufficient community, complete with its own food, water, and energy production. If you want to open your own that would be a demonstration center and business opportunity. Your living cost would be reduced by as much as 100%. The ability to show others is what this is all about, to show them how to grow foods instead of lawns.

Keywords
preppinggardeningsurvivalorganicpermaculture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket