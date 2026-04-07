Why Kiss the Son, least you Parish in Hell Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

20 Nissan 5786

April 7, 2026

Happy Passover 5786, 5 Omer Count





Shalom everyone,





Thank you for visiting my Channel.





Psalm 2:12 Kiss [pay respect to him] the son, so that He does not become angry, and you perish [Immaru, Gehinnom, Hell] in the way, for his wrath may soon be kindled and set aflame. How blessed [fortunate, prosperous, and favored by Hashem / God] are all those who take refuse in him.





So, why kiss the son? In this video I will show you the consequences if you do not [Hell, Immaru, Gehinnom, Hell prison] It will also show you the Messiah and the time we are living in.





I have included some remarks from Google, Chatgpt and Grok.





This video is called: Why Kiss the son, least you parish in Hell





Enjoy,

Shiloh-Zemah ben Yishai, Sammy





Links





SHEM YHWH the Angel of YHWH

https://youtu.be/Ql_HDyOvRmM

Who is the Messiah of Psalm 2:

https://youtu.be/5qzJXa_xo7g



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