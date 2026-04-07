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Why Kiss the Son, least you Parish in Hell Bible Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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20 Nissan 5786
April 7, 2026

Happy Passover 5786, 5 Omer Count


Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my Channel. 

Psalm 2:12 Kiss [pay respect to him] the son, so that He does not become angry, and you perish [Immaru, Gehinnom, Hell] in the way, for his wrath may soon be kindled and set aflame. How blessed [fortunate, prosperous, and favored by Hashem / God] are all those who take refuse in him.

So, why kiss the son? In this video I will show you the consequences if you do not [Hell, Immaru, Gehinnom, Hell prison] It will also show you the Messiah and the time we are living in.

I have included some remarks from Google, Chatgpt and Grok.

This video is called: Why Kiss the son, least you parish in Hell

Enjoy,
Shiloh-Zemah ben Yishai, Sammy

Links  


SHEM YHWH the Angel of YHWH

https://youtu.be/Ql_HDyOvRmM

Who is the Messiah of Psalm 2:

https://youtu.be/5qzJXa_xo7g


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Keywords
biblemessiahhellisraeltorahend of daysgehennagehinnomkiss the son
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