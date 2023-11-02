"How Israeli Apartheid Destroyed My Hometown"
Oct 27, 2022 #israel #palestine #hebron
Segregated streets. Settler violence. Military harassment. This happens all over the occupied West Bank, but perhaps nowhere are these scenes more concentrated than in the Old City of Hebron. The once vibrant Palestinian cultural center is now ground zero of Israeli apartheid. It’s also where AJ+‘s Dena Takruri’s family calls home.
