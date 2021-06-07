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Over The Target Podcast Interview with Delora OBrien
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31 views • June 07, 2021
Johnny Patriot and the Delora OBrien talk about her journey from
atheist to opening for the great prophet Kim Clement.
Johnny and Delora will also reflect on Delora's recent calling
to jump into the arena and fight in this spiritual war that the world is in now.
Johnny and Delora will also talk about current events and wherever else the conversation turns!
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
Delora OBrien-The Gathering YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55V7ZKodnCe9NXcr5jjKXQ/videos
Delora's main website:
https://www.deloraobrien.com/
atheist to opening for the great prophet Kim Clement.
Johnny and Delora will also reflect on Delora's recent calling
to jump into the arena and fight in this spiritual war that the world is in now.
Johnny and Delora will also talk about current events and wherever else the conversation turns!
You can contact Over The Target with Johnny Patriot at:
https://www.following17.com/contact-over-the-target
Telegram
https://t.me/overthetarget1776
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-651345
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnypatriot
Ugetube:
https://ugetube.com/@johnnypatriot1776
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/over-the-target-with-johnny-patriot/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/johnnypatriot1776
Delora OBrien-The Gathering YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC55V7ZKodnCe9NXcr5jjKXQ/videos
Delora's main website:
https://www.deloraobrien.com/
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