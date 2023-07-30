The truth about Ukraine and record excess deaths - an interview with Godfrey Bloom

Godfrey Bloom, the most watched former member of the EU Parliament, discusses the truth about Ukraine and why so many people refuse to acknowledge the record excess deaths across the globe.
Live and Local IRL - Joan & Doug discuss the topics the media censors.
From Kennett Square, PA - small town America refuses to be silenced.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.