FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Revelation 15:3-4; Psalm 34:1-3, 20211017

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Sunday, October 17, 2021: Revelation 15:3-4; Psalm 34:1-3

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for uniting me with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ through His atoning blood sacrifice on Calvary’s Cross in order to pay for my sins’ debt.

O ADONAI, my LORD, how excellent is Your Name in all the earth, Who have set Your Glory above the Heavens! Please allow your Holy Spirit to empower me to join with Your victorious Saints to:

3 Sing the song of Moses, Your servant, and the song of the Lamb, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and declare: “Great and marvelous are Your works, LORD GOD ALMIGHTY! Just and True are Your ways, O King of the Saints!

4 Who shall not fear You, O LORD, and glorify Your Name? For You alone are Holy. For all nations shall come and worship before You, for Your judgments have been manifested.”

1 I will bless You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD at all times; Your praise shall continually be in my mouth.

2 My soul shall make its boast in my JEHOVAH-MEKADDESH, the LORD my SANCTIFIER; the humble shall hear of it and be glad.

Beloved Saints, 3 Oh, magnify the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY with me, and let us exalt His Name together!

Merciful Father, please grant me Your Holy Spirit’s wisdom so I can offer my daily sacrifice of praise and thanksgiving to You, and for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Revelation 15:3-4; Psalm 34:1-3 personalized NKJV)

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