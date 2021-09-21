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Pfizer Vaccines kill more than it save
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44 views • September 21, 2021
The conclusions of these researchers echo sentiments recently shared by Steven Kirsh, Executive Director of the Covid-19 Early Treatment Fund, who told the FDA in an open hearing on COVID-19 boosters that occurred on Sept 17th, 2021, that the "Pfizer vaccine kills more than it saves." You can watch his testimony below
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