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CREEPY JOE BIDEN RUNS THE LARGEST CHILD SMUGGLING OPERATION IN AMERICA
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153 views • June 01, 2021
Alex Jones looks at the latest Creepy Joe Biden video and a recently surfaced video of Joe grabbing one of his grandsons by the mouth the funeral of Beau Biden, He then goes on to explain how creepy Joe is countries largest child trafficker.
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