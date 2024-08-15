© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nord Stream pipelines' attack in September 2022 sparked debates on its motivations, with some suggesting U.S. involvement due to historical tensions. The 1944 Jewish Morgenthau Plan aimed to prevent Germany's military resurgence by demilitarizing and deindustrializing it. It faced resistance due to predicted humanitarian crises. Josef Goebbels denounced the plan as a Jewish conspiracy, intensifying German opposition. While not fully implemented, the plan's influence contributed to post-war suffering and deaths in Germany. Economic upheaval, compounded by infrastructure dismantling, led to starvation and malnutrition, with estimates of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, perishing. The onset of the Cold War shifted policies towards reconstruction, but the attack on Nord Stream II echoes the Morgenthau Plan's aim to undermine German economic independence. This historical pattern reflects U.S. efforts to curb German power. The Morgenthau Plan underscores the risks of retaliatory measures and the need for compassionate policies in international relations, emphasizing reconciliation over vengeance.
