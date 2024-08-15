BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
✡ The Vindictive Jew: Germany Must Perish (Nord Stream 2 Attack & Morgenthau Plan )
Auriga Books
Auriga Books
202 followers
69 views • 8 months ago

The Nord Stream pipelines' attack in September 2022 sparked debates on its motivations, with some suggesting U.S. involvement due to historical tensions. The 1944 Jewish Morgenthau Plan aimed to prevent Germany's military resurgence by demilitarizing and deindustrializing it. It faced resistance due to predicted humanitarian crises. Josef Goebbels denounced the plan as a Jewish conspiracy, intensifying German opposition. While not fully implemented, the plan's influence contributed to post-war suffering and deaths in Germany. Economic upheaval, compounded by infrastructure dismantling, led to starvation and malnutrition, with estimates of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, perishing. The onset of the Cold War shifted policies towards reconstruction, but the attack on Nord Stream II echoes the Morgenthau Plan's aim to undermine German economic independence. This historical pattern reflects U.S. efforts to curb German power. The Morgenthau Plan underscores the risks of retaliatory measures and the need for compassionate policies in international relations, emphasizing reconciliation over vengeance.

SEE ALSO: (((Allied))) Vengeance: Rhine Meadows Death Camps (Rheinwiesenlager) https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/rheinwiesenlager:0 https://www.bitchute.com/video/0qAkP4ZkwLZU/


Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney and Author:

• "CODE RED: The Secret Communist Takeover of America" @ https://rb.gy/8bez9x

• "Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy" @ https://rb.gy/k1erzu

• "Downsized: The Deindustrialization of America" @ https://rb.gy/8uz0vo

• "Leadership by George: The Leadership Principles of George Washington" @ https://rb.gy/7c77q7

• "Zion's Legacy: The Nakba Catastrophe and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict" @ https://rb.gy/9xfe7m


Auriga Books, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 425-244-2941

Web: http://www.cynthiahodges.com

conspiracygermanyjewworld wargermanmorgenthau planrevengeretaliationnordstreamsubjugationmust perishnord stream pipelines attackjewsdeindustrializationdemilitarizationpost-war economic upheavalsuffering eisenhower
