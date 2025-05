🔍 Detecting High Risk Drug Contaminants 🚔💊

πŸ€” Ever wondered what experts look for at a crime scene?

🀝Lets’ explore with Thomas Licker who serve as the president at the American Bio-Recovery Association.

πŸŽ™οΈ http://bit.ly/43K2lEI

πŸ‘¨ He explains, we primarily search for high-risk synthetic opioids like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

πŸ§ͺ These dangerous substances can severely impact properties and future inhabitants. πŸ

πŸ€” πŸ’‘ Why the focus on synthetics? Because their cross-contamination can be incredibly harmful, especially in "cook houses" where they're produced. πŸŒ‘οΈπŸ‘·β™‚οΈ

πŸš€ Stay informed about the hidden dangers in contaminated environments πŸ›‘οΈπŸ”

πŸ”Š Tune in to hear the full conversation and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. ☝ πŸŽ§πŸ”¬