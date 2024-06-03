🔍 Detecting High Risk Drug Contaminants 🚔💊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Ever wondered what experts look for at a crime scene?
🤝Lets’ explore with Thomas Licker who serve as the president at the American Bio-Recovery Association.
👨 He explains, we primarily search for high-risk synthetic opioids like fentanyl and methamphetamine.
🧪 These dangerous substances can severely impact properties and future inhabitants. 🏠
🤔 💡 Why the focus on synthetics? Because their cross-contamination can be incredibly harmful, especially in "cook houses" where they're produced. 🌡️👷♂️
🚀 Stay informed about the hidden dangers in contaminated environments 🛡️🔍
🔊 Tune in to hear the full conversation and learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above. ☝ 🎧🔬