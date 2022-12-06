Stephanie Davis Hits it Out of the Park With National Baseball League For Kids With Special Needs

You don’t know what the parents raising children with special needs go through until you step into their shoes, Stephanie Davis explains. Stephanie is the Vice President of The Miracle League, a special baseball league where kids with disabilities get to play sports alongside their peers while their families cheer them on. “It all stemmed from me being able to play youth sports growing up,” Stephanie shares. She reveals the impact of providing a space where kids with special needs not only participate in sports, but gain confidence, build their self esteem, learn the lessons of teamwork, and do something they never dreamed possible. Besides hosting local, hometown events, The Miracle League organizes a yearly All-Star Event where children travel to a new destination and play ball!







TAKEAWAYS





Kids with disabilities are just typical kids who want to participate in the same activities as their peers





Caregiving families raising children with special needs are on-call 24/7, which causes major strain and the need for assistance





Playing sports teaches kids the values of teamwork, reliability, and dedication, along with boosting their confidence and self-esteem





The Miracle League provides a place where kids get a chance to play ball and have fun and parents can connect and encourage each other







