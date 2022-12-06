Stephanie Davis Hits it Out of the Park With National Baseball League For Kids With Special Needs

You don’t know what the parents raising children with special needs go through until you step into their shoes, Stephanie Davis explains. Stephanie is the Vice President of The Miracle League, a special baseball league where kids with disabilities get to play sports alongside their peers while their families cheer them on. “It all stemmed from me being able to play youth sports growing up,” Stephanie shares. She reveals the impact of providing a space where kids with special needs not only participate in sports, but gain confidence, build their self esteem, learn the lessons of teamwork, and do something they never dreamed possible. Besides hosting local, hometown events, The Miracle League organizes a yearly All-Star Event where children travel to a new destination and play ball!
TAKEAWAYS
Kids with disabilities are just typical kids who want to participate in the same activities as their peers
Caregiving families raising children with special needs are on-call 24/7, which causes major strain and the need for assistance
Playing sports teaches kids the values of teamwork, reliability, and dedication, along with boosting their confidence and self-esteem
The Miracle League provides a place where kids get a chance to play ball and have fun and parents can connect and encourage each other
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo
Miracle League Video: http://bit.ly/3TObjdI
Miracle League NBC News Video: http://bit.ly/3XhywYE
🔗 CONNECT WITH MIRACLE LEAGUE
Website: https://www.miracleleague.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MiracleLeague1506/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.