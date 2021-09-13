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The Dimming (Full Length Climate Engineering Documentary)
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377 views • September 13, 2021
Seemorerocks - 11 Mar 2021
This latest full-length documentary produced by geoengineering watch.org brings the research up-to-dates, in particular the second half of the film which looks in detail at nanoparticulates in the air and the terrible effect they have on human health.
We never used to have aluminium in our mitichondria and these metals makes the mitochondria resonate with wi-fi. And starts to heat up and destroy mitochondrial DNA rapidly.. it is the synergy of the metal in our body making our body resonant with the wifi.
This latest full-length documentary produced by geoengineering watch.org brings the research up-to-dates, in particular the second half of the film which looks in detail at nanoparticulates in the air and the terrible effect they have on human health.
We never used to have aluminium in our mitichondria and these metals makes the mitochondria resonate with wi-fi. And starts to heat up and destroy mitochondrial DNA rapidly.. it is the synergy of the metal in our body making our body resonant with the wifi.
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