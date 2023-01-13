Finally! Ukraine Used An American Bradley Fighting Vehicle To Destroy Russia

US Military News





Jan 11, 2023

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive at least 50 Bradley Combat Vehicles as part of a new military aid package. The aid, totaling about $2.85 billion, is the largest in a series of military equipment packages the Pentagon has withdrawn from its stockpile for delivery to Ukraine.





The Bradley fighting vehicle is a medium armored fighting vehicle that can serve as an armored troop carrier on the battlefield.





The vehicle was tracked like a tank but was lighter and more agile than a battle tank, capable of carrying around ten personnel, and was seen as an important tool for moving troops safely to the battlefield.





