Finally! Ukraine Used An American Bradley Fighting Vehicle To Destroy Russia

Jan 11, 2023
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon receive at least 50 Bradley Combat Vehicles as part of a new military aid package. The aid, totaling about $2.85 billion, is the largest in a series of military equipment packages the Pentagon has withdrawn from its stockpile for delivery to Ukraine.
The Bradley fighting vehicle is a medium armored fighting vehicle that can serve as an armored troop carrier on the battlefield.
The vehicle was tracked like a tank but was lighter and more agile than a battle tank, capable of carrying around ten personnel, and was seen as an important tool for moving troops safely to the battlefield.
