BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Drones shoot down drones - Rybar Tactical
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1380 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 2 days ago

Drones shoot down drones📝

how air defense is changing before our eyes

The "drone revolution" has turned air defense logic on its head. There are so many unmanned aircraft that conventional air defense systems simply lack enough ammunition to intercept them.

Meanwhile, air defense systems in the front-line zone increasingly become targets themselves — the growing range of FPV drones allows for targeted hunting of air defense systems, while reconnaissance UAVs freely retreat into the rear at altitudes of several kilometers.

The answer came in the form of interceptor drones — first used by the enemy, then adopted by Russian forces. They organically complement air defense, becoming a full-fledged component of layered air defense. Combined with electronic reconnaissance, compact radars, and electronic warfare systems, they close precisely the segment of threats that conventional air defense systems handle worst of all.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 15, 2026

▪️ At night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out massive strikes on Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy. The port area of Izmail in the Odessa region was attacked - attacks on this active port and the nearby merchant fleet have become systematic.

▪️ Enemy drones were shot down over the Rostov region at night, and there was a slight decrease in enemy UAVs during the day: From 08:00 to 20:00, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Army Group "North" is conducting a cleanup of the border forests in the Shostka district. The Army Group "North" continues to engage in fierce battles, advancing deeper into the Sumy region. The advance continues in the Krasnopol and Sumy districts. At the same time, the enemy does not stop counterattacking on certain sections of the front.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Meshkovoe in the Shebekino district, a drone attacked a GAZelle, injuring a man. The enemy continues to attack civilian targets daily, with attacks on private homes, cars, and enterprises over the course of a day.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, our forces continue to fight on the Volchansk and Velikoburluk sectors, as well as near the state border at the Zybino - Volokhovka - Okhrimovka line.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the enemy is trying to counterattack and prevent our troops from reaching Ray-Aleksandrovka. Our forces continue to push back the enemy's defenses at Kalenyky and Krivy Luk.

▪️ In Konstantinovka and adjacent villages in the southwest, battles continue on previous lines. The enemy is relying on drones to tie up our forces.

▪️ On the Dobropollya front, there are heavy battles southwest of Grishyno.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" continues to expand the control zone in the direction of the settlements of Lesnoye, Vysokoburlyuk, Komsomolskoe, and Charyvne.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy announced the deployment of the "Artan" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for operations in Stepnogorsk. The enemy's task is to stabilize the front. The enemy continues daily attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a man was reported killed in Aleishky when a mine detonated. In Radensky, a man was killed in a car accident on a mine. In Velika Lepetikha, a drone strike injured two men. Dozens of villages are under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our forces are responding with fire across the Dnieper (https://t.me/osvedomitell_alex/33915).

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two majors (two_majors)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

U.S.-Israeli war with Iran could plunge 32 million into poverty and trigger global economic shockwaves

Jacob Thomas
Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Russia and China deepen strategic ties, positioning against Western containment efforts

Willow Tohi
Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn&#8217;t resign by May 15

Trump puts Fed Chair Jerome Powell on notice, threatens to fire him if he doesn’t resign by May 15

Lance D Johnson
The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID&#8230; And It Can&#8217;t Be Stopped

The Coming Economic Collapse Will Be Three Times Worse Than COVID… And It Can’t Be Stopped

Mike Adams
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

The Pentagon’s Desperate, Doomed Plan to Turn Ford and GM Into Weapons Factories

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy