Drones shoot down drones - Rybar Tactical

Drones shoot down drones📝

how air defense is changing before our eyes

The "drone revolution" has turned air defense logic on its head. There are so many unmanned aircraft that conventional air defense systems simply lack enough ammunition to intercept them.

Meanwhile, air defense systems in the front-line zone increasingly become targets themselves — the growing range of FPV drones allows for targeted hunting of air defense systems, while reconnaissance UAVs freely retreat into the rear at altitudes of several kilometers.

The answer came in the form of interceptor drones — first used by the enemy, then adopted by Russian forces. They organically complement air defense, becoming a full-fledged component of layered air defense. Combined with electronic reconnaissance, compact radars, and electronic warfare systems, they close precisely the segment of threats that conventional air defense systems handle worst of all.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 15, 2026

▪️ At night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out massive strikes on Zaporozhye, Dnepropetrovsk, Sumy, and Cherkasy. The port area of Izmail in the Odessa region was attacked - attacks on this active port and the nearby merchant fleet have become systematic.

▪️ Enemy drones were shot down over the Rostov region at night, and there was a slight decrease in enemy UAVs during the day: From 08:00 to 20:00, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Army Group "North" is conducting a cleanup of the border forests in the Shostka district. The Army Group "North" continues to engage in fierce battles, advancing deeper into the Sumy region. The advance continues in the Krasnopol and Sumy districts. At the same time, the enemy does not stop counterattacking on certain sections of the front.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Meshkovoe in the Shebekino district, a drone attacked a GAZelle, injuring a man. The enemy continues to attack civilian targets daily, with attacks on private homes, cars, and enterprises over the course of a day.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, our forces continue to fight on the Volchansk and Velikoburluk sectors, as well as near the state border at the Zybino - Volokhovka - Okhrimovka line.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, the enemy is trying to counterattack and prevent our troops from reaching Ray-Aleksandrovka. Our forces continue to push back the enemy's defenses at Kalenyky and Krivy Luk.

▪️ In Konstantinovka and adjacent villages in the southwest, battles continue on previous lines. The enemy is relying on drones to tie up our forces.

▪️ On the Dobropollya front, there are heavy battles southwest of Grishyno.

▪️ In the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Army Group "East" continues to expand the control zone in the direction of the settlements of Lesnoye, Vysokoburlyuk, Komsomolskoe, and Charyvne.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy announced the deployment of the "Artan" special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for operations in Stepnogorsk. The enemy's task is to stabilize the front. The enemy continues daily attacks on the region's energy infrastructure.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a man was reported killed in Aleishky when a mine detonated. In Radensky, a man was killed in a car accident on a mine. In Velika Lepetikha, a drone strike injured two men. Dozens of villages are under attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our forces are responding with fire across the Dnieper (https://t.me/osvedomitell_alex/33915).

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two majors (two_majors)