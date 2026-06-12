High-rapture-watch day: June 21, 2026 Pentecost Summer-Solstice Father’s-Day 9.23’s-Gestation-9month

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2026). Next high-rapture-watch date is June 21, 2026 before World Cup ends. There are four convergences. It is Pentecost Shavuot day when the Church was birthed, and the summer solstice day, and Father's Day, and it is a 9-month gestation period for birth of a Revelation 12 sign male child from the September 23-24, 2025 day when Jesus told Joshua Mhlakela that he will come to spiritually rapture & seal with his Holy Spirit his saints to start the exodus journey.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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