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[Streamed live on Aug 9, 2022] CE- Midnight Ride Watch Party: Solomon's Secret Priesthood & the Star of Their god
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95 views • August 20, 2022

Tuesday 8/9/2022 Live Stream/Chat1pmEST/ 12CST

CE Watch Party -Solomon's Secret #Priesthood and the Star of Their God

Originally aired Feb 6th, 2020 on the Midnight Ride w/Jon Pounders & David Carrico


Shows Mention during this broadcast:

Who is "The Angel in the Whirlwind" ?: https://youtu.be/PJ7eEb81w9g

Q&A: The Angels in the Whirlwind : https://youtu.be/9mXFE9nktsA


In this timeless episode we listen in to the guys talk about Solomon & the temple of the Most High God, but they also uncover and unpackage that Solomon was also involved in #magic, #astronomy, and #secrets that have caused a schism in #Judaism and the #mysteries. Join us this afternoon as we stop, rewind and discuss what Jon and David decode in #ancient the mysteries of the #star families, #magi, and #Solomon.


NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free. Included the Book of Enoch Series with David Carrico & Jon Pounders


#NYSTV YT: https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV

#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide

#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...

#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab...

CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc...

#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...



Checkout FOJCRADIO here:

#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/

#FOJCRadio Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0Rm... #FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbcli...


Support your local businesses! CE Supports- Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com. Every day hard working people!


T-Shirts and Mugs: https://nystvwear.com


Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases

Keywords
biblechristianspiritualityprophecyreligionkjvend timestorahdoctrine
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