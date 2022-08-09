[Streamed live on Aug 9, 2022] CE- Midnight Ride Watch Party: Solomon's Secret Priesthood & the Star of Their god

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Tuesday 8/9/2022 Live Stream/Chat1pmEST/ 12CST
CE Watch Party -Solomon's Secret #Priesthood and the Star of Their God
Originally aired Feb 6th, 2020 on the Midnight Ride w/Jon Pounders & David Carrico
Shows Mention during this broadcast:
Who is "The Angel in the Whirlwind" ?: https://youtu.be/PJ7eEb81w9g
Q&A: The Angels in the Whirlwind : https://youtu.be/9mXFE9nktsA
In this timeless episode we listen in to the guys talk about Solomon & the temple of the Most High God, but they also uncover and unpackage that Solomon was also involved in #magic, #astronomy, and #secrets that have caused a schism in #Judaism and the #mysteries. Join us this afternoon as we stop, rewind and discuss what Jon and David decode in #ancient the mysteries of the #star families, #magi, and #Solomon.
NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: Edge For your first month free. Included the Book of Enoch Series with David Carrico & Jon Pounders
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#Midnight Ride Channel : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
#Pounders Live Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNvQ...
#Breaking Babylon Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BreakingBab...
CuttingEdge Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Hc...
#RemnantRestoration Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZo...
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