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Woman Describes Horrific COVID Vaccine Injuries from Hospital Bed
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240 views • March 23, 2022
The government may be pushing the agenda that everyone should get vaccinated; however, a video that went viral showed that there are more serious adverse effects that an individual can experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Last year, a woman who was severely injured by a serious adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine told her story from her hospital bed. Big Tech probably never let you see it though.
In the heartbreaking video, the woman said she feared she would die from numerous health complications after receiving a COVID vaccine on May 3.
According to the woman, she developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a rare but serious disorder that affects the skin, mucous membrane, genitals, and eyes, and is usually caused by an unpredictable adverse reaction to medications.
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https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/woman-describes-horrific-covid-vaccine-injuries-from-hospital-bed/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
Last year, a woman who was severely injured by a serious adverse reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine told her story from her hospital bed. Big Tech probably never let you see it though.
In the heartbreaking video, the woman said she feared she would die from numerous health complications after receiving a COVID vaccine on May 3.
According to the woman, she developed Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which is a rare but serious disorder that affects the skin, mucous membrane, genitals, and eyes, and is usually caused by an unpredictable adverse reaction to medications.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2022/03/news/coronavirus/woman-describes-horrific-covid-vaccine-injuries-from-hospital-bed/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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