Zelensky threatened Viktor Orban over the blocking of €90 billion in funding and weapons for Kiev
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
74 views • 1 day ago

BREAKING (from this morning)! Zelensky threatened PM Viktor Orban (Hungary) over the blocking of €90 billion in funding and weapons for Kiev, hinting that Ukrainian fighters could be given Orban’s address so they could deal with him “in their own language.”

More:  Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responds to Zelensky’s threats against Viktor Orbán 

This is beyond every limit. This is Ukraine. This is the kind of “culture” coming from Kiev. And this is the man Brussels admires and the country they want to fast-track into the European Union.

No one can threaten Hungary or its Prime Minister. No one can blackmail us just because we refuse to pay the price of Ukraine’s war and refuse to accept higher energy prices because of Ukraine.

No matter how much Zelensky threatens, and no matter how closely he cooperates with Ursula von der Leyen and Manfred Weber, the political ally of the Tisza Party in Brussels, we will not allow them to drag Hungary into the war.

ℹ️Earlier today, the Narcoführer said he should give Orbán’s home address to the military.

Adding:  JUST IN! Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Tsalikov has been detained.

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, he is accused of creating a criminal organization responsible for embezzling state funds between 2017 and 2024, as well as laundering the stolen money and taking bribes.

Tsalikov faces 12 counts of embezzlement and money laundering and two counts of bribery.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
