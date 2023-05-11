https://gettr.com/post/p2gly5f7665
What made Miles Guo set his mind to fighting against the evil CCP? And why is January 26th, 2017, so important?
是什麼讓郭文貴下定決心與邪惡中共作鬥爭？為什麼 2017 年 1 月 26 日如此重要？
@KristiLeigh @S7Gril
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
