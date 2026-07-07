MUST WATCH: THE TRUTH ABOUT SOCIAL ENGINEERING! - How Algorithms Brainwash The Masses!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the brainwashing of the masses via social media, television and social constructs, utilizing algorithms and repetitive conversation. We are witnessing mass social engineering and absolutely every single person on earth who has access to electronics is being manipulated no matter how awake they think they are.





While X is criticized for manipulating users with the algorithm which it certainly is (not just right, but also to the left and center), Facebook has faced severe scrutiny in the past over their mind control programs, similar to MK Ultra.





Facebook manipulated user news feeds in order to create compliance to issues, cause depression or cause elation.





In 2014, Facebook faced controversy after it was revealed in a PNAS article titled "Experimental evidence of massive-scale emotional contagion through social networks" that the social media network used data to plant stories and ideas on timelines to make people either sad or happy based on psychological surveys on certain demographics. This experiment led to depression among some and elation among others. Facebook claimed their data use policies allowed them to do this, though they actually changed it weeks after the experiment to include "research" in their data policy.





In this video, we delve into X, Facebook, mainstream media, mainstream alternative media, MK Ultra, The Tavistock Institute, culture wars and the establishment's goals.





The Limited Hangouts we are witnessing in culture and media today mimic many other the experiments we saw between the 1950s and 1970s. However, today it is far more severe and the implications are far more dire as the establishment approaches the reset utilizing the new narrative. They are creating a "hive mind." Researchers and authors like David Icke have been warning about this for decades and yet most continue to fall into paradigms without a second thought because the group think feels comfortable vs "being alone" in your mindsets. Most don't want solutions. They want whatever comes easiest.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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