Mystic Miraculously Witnesses Conversation Between Jesus and Judas Iscariot on Gravity of SUICIDE!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Premiered Nov 26, 2022

Cervantes article: Our Lord Jesus Christ explains why suicide is a grave sin.


Meanwhile, it is said that during the 2009 global recession, about 10,000 committed suicide in the US. Now that another recession is said to be likely, let me share what mystic Maria Valtorta (1897-1961) put on record as she, being miraculously made witness to events in the life of Our Lord, witnessed a conversation between the Christ and Judas Iscariot


