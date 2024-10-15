'Will Burn U.S. Bases, Warships If...': Iran Issues Open Threat Over Israel Support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
An Iranian IRGC advisor has issued a direct threat to U.S. forces, warning that all U.S. bases and ships in the region are within Iranian attack range. Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbari emphasized that Iran is prepared to retaliate swiftly if provoked. This warning comes amid heightened tensions, with the U.S. deploying troops and anti-missile systems to Israel as conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon escalate.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/