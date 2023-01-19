1.18.23: THEFT, FBI/C_A, GOV all worked to target TRUMP, Just the BEGINNING. PRAY! [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://rumble.com/v266a9q-1.18.23-theft-fbic-a-gov-all-worked-to-target-trump-just-the-beginning.-pra.html



⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget: ⚡http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF

—————————————

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Forgotten Glory

Song by Tilman Sillescu

https://artlist.io/song/31509/forgotten-glory?search=forgotten-glory





Gen Flynn posted this on Twitter "Freedom is not free!" https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12374





Kash warns that Joe Biden is not our target. The administrative state (the deep state) is the real target. The ENTIRE corrupt establishment. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12376





We will be seeing more and more of this as time goes on. What matters is how we choose to handle it when it happens. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12377





President Donald Trump notes the differences between the Presidential Records Act and the Federal Records Act and how then-VP Biden was bound to the later https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12378





President Trump: “I’m fighting the Deep State and winning… I think I’m a very nice person, but if we’re gonna win, we have to be tough and we have to fight back… https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12379





Kash Patel believes that the investigation into Biden’s classified docs actually started in the summer of 2022 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12388





Trump – Interesting to add “damp” – appears in just one drop – perfect 934 string. https://t.me/teamanons/20138





NOW - World Economic Forum declares a doomsday "planetary" and "justice" crisis. https://t.me/chiefnerd/6804





Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Joel Wallskog Gets Emotional Explaining His Spinal Cord Injury From the Vaccine & Founding React19 https://t.me/chiefnerd/6802





🔥 Sen. Ron Johnson Discusses Nuremberg Trials & the “COVID Cartel” https://t.me/chiefnerd/6800





EMF Radiation Test Shows Sitting in an Electric Car is Like Standing Near a Running Microwave EMF Radiation Test Shows Sitting in an Electric Car is Like Standing Near a Running Microwave https://t.me/chiefnerd/6794





JUST IN — WEF2023: John Kerry Says the Only Way to Get to 1.5 Degrees of Global Warming is “Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money, Money” https://t.me/chiefnerd/6792





Philadelphia Flyers, Ivan Provov, is under fire for not participating in a Pride-themed warmup with his team last night. https://t.me/MistyG17/28511





Globalist child puppet Greta Thunberg “staged” her own arrest… https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16663





Elon in the past day has now been shining Light on the satanic World Economic Forum & the 4chan https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/16660





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/



