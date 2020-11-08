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WHITE WESTERN WOMEN - BRAINWASHED INDOCTRINATED TRAITORS & DESTROYERS OF EUROPE (MARXISM OVERLOAD)
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34 views • November 08, 2020
These Trashy Indoctrinated Marxist Liberal Whores Will Make Your Head Spin With Their Verbiage, These Spoiled Little Princesses Have Everything Handed to Them on a Platter All Provided by the White Man and Their Ancestors and Listen How These Pathetic Liberal Trashbags Are Not Just Eager to Turn Their Backs on Their Own Race.. But Also Vehemently Spew How They Dont Really Care a Single Iota if Europe Loses Everything. Western Women Are Destroyers and They Will Remain the Destroyers, Hmmm Almost Reminds of a Particular Quote About a Certain Tribe.
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