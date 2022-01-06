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Why The Government's Purge? Another Perspective TMP
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20 views • January 06, 2022
In this talk The Mystic Philosopher answer and share his unique and thought provoking perspectives and insights of these two questions 1. “Why The Government's Purge?” And 2. “Why it is imperative and nonnegotiable that all government employees aka civil servants get the COVID-19 so-called “vaccine”?
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