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COVID - CHRONIC LYME - PARASITES | True Pathfinder
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497 views • October 05, 2021
In this second part on the real causes of Covid and chronic diseases such as Lyme we look at microparasites, fungi, bacteria, viruses, their interactions, terrain/milieu theory, how to prevent disease and address debilitating health conditions, and much, much more.
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#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #lyme #lymedisease #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid #truepathfinder #microparasites #fungi #bacteria
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Get the most powerful holistic tools exclusively here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #terraintherapy #viruses #germtheroy #lyme #lymedisease #immunesystem #chronicdiseases #covid #truepathfinder #microparasites #fungi #bacteria
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