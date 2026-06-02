06-01-2026 TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 94 NT Witness 006 Yahusha: Yahuah's Word

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Focus: The Word of Yahuah Made Flesh. See the Word in a different Light!
TEACH THEM To Be ”Set Apart” Part 94 NT Witness 006 Yahusha: YAHUAH's WORD
Deu 18:15 “יהוה your Elohim shall raise up for you a Prophetb like me from your midst, from your brothers. Listen to Him, 16 according to all you asked of יהוה your Elohim in Ḥorěḇ in the day of the assembly, saying, ‘Let me not hear again the voice of יהוה my Elohim, nor let me see this great fire any more, lest I die.’ 17 “And יהוה said to me, ‘What they have spoken is good.
18 I shall raise up for them a Prophetc like you out of the midst of their brothers. And I shall put My Words in His mouth, and He shall speak to them all that I command Him. 19 And it shall be, the man who does not listen to My Words which He speaks in My Name, I require it of him.
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