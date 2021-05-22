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WAR ROOM CATCHES CDC / VAERS COVER UP HIDING MORE THAN 1 MILLION PEOPLE HAVING ADVERSE EFFECTS
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90 views • May 22, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby Exposes VAERS throttling published data. 51% Adverse Events are from vaxx's date January 31st or older... while USA rolled out 36Million shots. 49% or ~94,884 of 193,197 total AE's are from jabs in February, March, April, May...and over another 230 Million vaccinations... Jabs...Shots...Injections...Pricks...Punctures...tattoos...brands...Marks of the Beast...666 Says the LORD!
"Get that corn outta my face", says Nacho Libre
How the CDC/VAERS pulls off their Shimmey Sham, slight of hand, carnival tricks to deceive the people about VAERS statistics!
• They do not update info once entered. Case is never closed. “PRN”
o Autopsy has been requested, “expect death”, etc…
• They do not clean up simple data errors.
o Unknown Vaccines – Moderna or Pfizer or Jannsen? Will amount to UNK Vaxx designation.
o Age and Sex unknown- However age and sex maybe documented in write-up.
o Unknown States and Territories.
o Death “box” not checked off, but patient has clearly passed away by documentation in the write-up, therefore leaving unaccounted deaths under “Hospitalization”, “Emergency”, “Not Serious” see: 1071365, 944609, 979716, 1066617, 1073091, 1107883, 1112579
o Many Cardiac Arrests write-ups do not document if patient was resuscitated or died creating ambiguity needed to hide deaths.
• All administration errors (under age, storage errors, admin errors, undiluted doses, under dose, etc.) are classified as “Not Serious” aka “None of Above”.
• Not Serious aka None of Above category has many serious events that are basically going under coded or minimalized. Ex: Anaphylaxis, Bell’s Palsey, Strokes, Heart Attacks, Blood Clots, Collapsed, Near Death
• They delete VAERS ID# - majority can not be accounted for as duplicate entries
• They do not count “Unknown Vaxx” Death and other statistics where write-up clearly states covid vaxx and/or covid lot numbers. There are about ~20 deaths not being counted as Covid Deaths.
• They present old AE’s as new. Example: data drop on 04/16 contained 85% AE’s with vaxx date Jan 2021 or older (9784 of 11495).
• As of data drop 4/16 – 77% off all AE’s are from injection date Jan 2021 or older (~53085 of 68384)
• Although there are a couple of Pre-mature, induced delivery, infant deaths classified as deaths, the grand majority of miscarriages as not classified as death. Moreover, many miscarriages classified as Not Serious, None of Above, or Office Visits.
• CDC’s Covid vaxx tracker website they add new injections to every single day everyday as far back as 12/14/2020 (1st day). When will they the oldest days ever be complete?
• They delete or “roll back” injections from older D.O.S. from their covid tracker.
See: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/CDC-rolls-back-555K-vaccinations-on-05_17_2021:b?lc=ab16f2f055fdfde38ed6c02d387c3919b4d81ec06f68158f42c03b344e32bf82
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https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
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Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
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PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
"Get that corn outta my face", says Nacho Libre
How the CDC/VAERS pulls off their Shimmey Sham, slight of hand, carnival tricks to deceive the people about VAERS statistics!
• They do not update info once entered. Case is never closed. “PRN”
o Autopsy has been requested, “expect death”, etc…
• They do not clean up simple data errors.
o Unknown Vaccines – Moderna or Pfizer or Jannsen? Will amount to UNK Vaxx designation.
o Age and Sex unknown- However age and sex maybe documented in write-up.
o Unknown States and Territories.
o Death “box” not checked off, but patient has clearly passed away by documentation in the write-up, therefore leaving unaccounted deaths under “Hospitalization”, “Emergency”, “Not Serious” see: 1071365, 944609, 979716, 1066617, 1073091, 1107883, 1112579
o Many Cardiac Arrests write-ups do not document if patient was resuscitated or died creating ambiguity needed to hide deaths.
• All administration errors (under age, storage errors, admin errors, undiluted doses, under dose, etc.) are classified as “Not Serious” aka “None of Above”.
• Not Serious aka None of Above category has many serious events that are basically going under coded or minimalized. Ex: Anaphylaxis, Bell’s Palsey, Strokes, Heart Attacks, Blood Clots, Collapsed, Near Death
• They delete VAERS ID# - majority can not be accounted for as duplicate entries
• They do not count “Unknown Vaxx” Death and other statistics where write-up clearly states covid vaxx and/or covid lot numbers. There are about ~20 deaths not being counted as Covid Deaths.
• They present old AE’s as new. Example: data drop on 04/16 contained 85% AE’s with vaxx date Jan 2021 or older (9784 of 11495).
• As of data drop 4/16 – 77% off all AE’s are from injection date Jan 2021 or older (~53085 of 68384)
• Although there are a couple of Pre-mature, induced delivery, infant deaths classified as deaths, the grand majority of miscarriages as not classified as death. Moreover, many miscarriages classified as Not Serious, None of Above, or Office Visits.
• CDC’s Covid vaxx tracker website they add new injections to every single day everyday as far back as 12/14/2020 (1st day). When will they the oldest days ever be complete?
• They delete or “roll back” injections from older D.O.S. from their covid tracker.
See: https://odysee.com/@Welcometheeagle88:4/CDC-rolls-back-555K-vaccinations-on-05_17_2021:b?lc=ab16f2f055fdfde38ed6c02d387c3919b4d81ec06f68158f42c03b344e32bf82
______________________________________________________________________________
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/
https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
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