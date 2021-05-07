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2021-05-07 Russell Brand - Bill Gates Vaccines What Does He Want Your Health Or Your Money_1080p
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31 views • May 11, 2021
The pharmaceutical industry has been pouring resources into the growing political fight over generic coronavirus vaccines. They a useful and powerful ally in Bill Gates, so does this undermine his status as a philanthropist and make a mockery of his stated aim of getting the world “back to normal”?
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