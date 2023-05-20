Acts 12. Those of us counted as righteous are much like Cornelious.

Saul thought he was a Jew religiously, but he was not Rev. 2:9, 3:9. Satan has been lying to us for the past 1680 years while pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4. He convinced us that the Bibles of men work just as well as the Bible from Elohim. Because, Satan lied to us, as he did Saul while pretending to be Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:4, he convinced us that Christ does not have all authority, that we can be righteous judges like Jehovah, and preach like Christ and give to the world Bibles and religions like Elohim.





The Greek words for denominations or sects are "heresies" or Gnosticism. There is only one true faith, and it is from Elohim Eph. 4; Heb. The denominational Bible the Septugiant was the authority behind the crucifixion of Christ. The religions of men hated and murdered Christ because He claimed all authority. They will hate you too, if you start claiming that Christ has all authority.





The Bible was delivered to Christians once and for all time in 70 AD Judas 3. It was the first coming of the Lord.

The Catholic church, because they hated one faith, from Elohim Christianity, and the Bible, introduced a bible of men that was copied from the Septugiant with apocryphal books of men in it, just like the Septuagint. In doing so, they gave up Christianity and Salvation 2 Thess. 2:10. All religions of men are Gnosticism, heresies, antichrist, and the cause of all human suffering.

There have been no Christians on this earth for the past 1680 years because the Lord has hidden His face, power, glory, majesty, agape love, and Bible so that Satan could rule over the world with the preaching, bibles, and religions of men and so that there could be a second age of Christianity after the Babylon/Rome Apostasy.

The Lord warned us that we would have to endure the suffering from the ways of men until the first coming of the Lord in 70AD, and now the second coming of the Lord, the restoration of the Bible will be completed in 2065 AD cf. Rev. 5:1ff; James 5:7-11.

